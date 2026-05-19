Steelers sign second-round pick Germie Bernard

PITTSBURGH — Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed second-round pick Germie Bernard after selecting the Alabama wide receiver with the 47th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Of the Steelers’ 10 draft picks, only third-round pick Drew Allar remains unsigned.

Pittsburgh entered the draft looking to add another young playmaker to its offense, and Bernard quickly became one of the team’s favorite options during the pre-draft process. The former Alabama receiver brings speed, versatility, and strong route-running ability to a Steelers offense that emphasized adding more explosiveness this offseason.

During his time at Alabama, Bernard developed into one of the more reliable receivers in the SEC, producing both as an outside target and from the slot. His ability to create separation and generate yards after the catch helped boost his draft stock throughout the 2025 college football season.

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