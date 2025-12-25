Steelers sign veteran cornerback

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran cornerback Tre Flowers, the team announced on Thursday.

Flowers, 30, has been signed to the 53-man active roster and will take the roster spot vacated by wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is suspended for the final two games of the 2025 regular season.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound cornerback has been with the practice squads of the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions this season, playing in two games with Detroit in October.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks out of Oklahoma State in 2018, Flowers spent his four seasons in Seattle. He started as a rookie for the Seahawks in 2018 and 2019, before losing his starting job in the 2020 season. His best statistical year came in 2019, when he recorded 82 tackles, two for a loss, two quarterback hits, eight passes defended, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

