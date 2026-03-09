Steelers signing veteran CB, reports say

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a deal with a veteran cornerback, according to reports.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was first to report that cornerback Jamel Dean is coming to Pittsburgh on a three-year, $36.75 million deal.

The #Steelers have agreed to a deal with CB Jamel Dean. He gets a 3-year deal worth $36.75M, per me and @TomPelissero.



Deal done by @Erik Burkhardt of @RocNationSports — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Dean, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and almost exclusively plays outside cornerback.

He recorded 46 tackles, 38 of which were solo, and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, during 14 games during the 2025 season.

He’s recorded 343 tackles, 269 of which were solo, throughout his 96-game career.

The Steelers’ cornerback room now consists of Dean, Joey Porter Jr. and Asantle Samuel Jr., who resigned with the team earlier on Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group