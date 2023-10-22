Steelers stick to script, snag late win over Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be world beaters on offense, but they certainly have developed a winning recipe: hang around just long enough to win the game late.

The Steelers did just that, again trailing for most of the game, and being out-gained by the Los Angeles Rams, 354 yards to 300, but coming away with a 24-17 victory.

Kenny Pickett again provided the heroics on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Pickett was a perfect 4 for 4 for 69 yards as the Steelers drove 80 yards in 10 plays to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Najee Harris punched in a 3-yard score to put the Steelers up for good.

