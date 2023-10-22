Local

Steelers stick to script, snag late win over Rams

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers stick to script, snag late win over Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be world beaters on offense, but they certainly have developed a winning recipe: hang around just long enough to win the game late.

PHOTOS: Steelers stick to script, snag late win over Rams

The Steelers did just that, again trailing for most of the game, and being out-gained by the Los Angeles Rams, 354 yards to 300, but coming away with a 24-17 victory.

Kenny Pickett again provided the heroics on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Pickett was a perfect 4 for 4 for 69 yards as the Steelers drove 80 yards in 10 plays to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Najee Harris punched in a 3-yard score to put the Steelers up for good.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 people rescued after sailboat capsizes at Moraine State Park
  • Pennsylvania man reunited with lost dog after more than a year
  • Police: Employee at Home Depot accused of embezzling $1.2 million in cash
  • VIDEO: Diversity in Pittsburgh celebrated during first International Day Parade
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read