Pennsylvania man reunited with lost dog after more than a year

ERIE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man was reunited with his lost dog after a year and a half.

According to a post from ANNA Shelter, an animal rescue in Erie, a stray dog was brought into their shelter in rough shape.

The dog was nursed back to health before being placed up for adoption.

Last week, a man named Kyle came to the shelter, explaining he lost his dog, Token, a year and a half prior. Kyle explained to the shelter that he had searched as far as Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Buffalo trying to find his dog.

Someone showed Kyle a photo of the dog up for adoption, which resembled Token, and he went to ANNA Shelter to double-check.

When shelter volunteers took the dog out into the parking lot, Kyle called out for Token and he turned out to be his dog.

“The minute he heard Kyle say ‘Token?’ he stopped - looked at Kyle and jumped into his arms,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “Kyle fell to the ground with tears running down his face.”

