Steelers’ T.J. Watt clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Colts

PITTSBURGH —

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has cleared concussion and was cleared by an independent neurological consultant. He will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in a pivotal matchup for both teams. Watt practiced fully on Wednesday, signaling that he had passed through protocols.

The NFL and NFLPA announced on Tuesday that they would jointly review the protocols from the Steelers and other parties involved on Thursday night against the Patriots. For one, Watt did get checked for a concussion. After the first series, Watt was taken into the medical tent on the Pittsburgh sideline and examined more fully by both Steelers team medical professionals and the NFL’s independent neurologist. It was determined that Watt was okay to return to play, and he did so.

Watt was hit with a knee by New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott on the first defensive snap of the game. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled Elliott right into Watt, with Elliott’s knee impacting Watt’s facemask in the jaw area.

