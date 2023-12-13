Mt. Oliver mother charged after sick 7-year-old tests positive for cocaine

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — A Mt. Oliver mother is facing charges after police say her sick 7-year-old son was taken to the hospital and tested positive for cocaine.

According to Allegheny County police, the child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital on Dec. 12 after he got sick. While there, he tested positive for cocaine metabolite.

Police said Toni Hinton, 28, had suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia in her house in Mt. Oliver. Both were in areas easily accessible to the child.

The child was treated and released from the hospital.

Hinton was arrested and is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of cocaine. She’s currently being housed in the Allegheny County Jail.

