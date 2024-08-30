Steelers total franchise value increases, see how the team stacks up against the rest of the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise has increased in value.

According to Forbes’ annual deep-dive into NFL franchise valuations, which dropped early Thursday morning, the Steelers are worth $5.3 billion, a 15% increase compared to last year’s list.

Despite the double-digit increase in valuation, the Steelers only managed to climb one spot on the list, from No. 18 to No. 17.

