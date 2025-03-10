Local

Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, reports say

Steelers trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, sources say SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after scoring a passing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images) (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The Seahawks will receive a 2025 second-round draft pick for Metcalf, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Metcalf will play for 5 years under $150 million.

He also said the Steelers included a late-round pick flop in the deal.

Metcalf is a Pro Bowl wide receiver.

According to our partners at SteelersNOW.com, Metcalf totaled 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdown catches last season. He had one season remaining on the three-year, $72 million extension he signed with Seattle in 2022.

