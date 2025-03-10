Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, reports say

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The Seahawks will receive a 2025 second-round draft pick for Metcalf, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said.

DK Metcalf had one year and $18 million left on his old deal. Now he gets a 4-year, $132 million extension -- $33 million per year -- that puts him under contract through 2029 and makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers. https://t.co/ATissmYN9K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2025

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Metcalf will play for 5 years under $150 million.

He also said the Steelers included a late-round pick flop in the deal.

Big money deals today:



🏈Bills QB Josh Allen: 6-years, $330M



🏈Steelers WR DK Metcalf: 5-years, $150M



🏈Browns DE Myles Garrett: 4-years, $160M



🏈Rams WR Davante Adams: 2-years, $46M



🏈Chiefs LB Nick Bolton: 3-years, $45M.



🏈Patriots OLB Harold Landry: 3-years, $43.5M.… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Metcalf is a Pro Bowl wide receiver.

According to our partners at SteelersNOW.com, Metcalf totaled 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdown catches last season. He had one season remaining on the three-year, $72 million extension he signed with Seattle in 2022.

