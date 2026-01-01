Steelers veterans emphasize consistency is key for victory against Ravens

PITTSBURGH — Fans will feel the tension all through Sunday night as the Steelers and Ravens battle for the AFC North crown.

The Steelers held another day practice indoors on Thursday as they prepare for their win-or-go-home matchup.

One noticeable consistency coming from team leadership this week is a big emphasis on staying in routine, despite the magnitude of this game.

Aaron Rodgers told us yesterday that it’s business as usual and keeping the process the same week after week is what’s kept him from stringing together bad games over the years.

Cam Heyward had a similar sentiment on Thursday, telling us the team isn’t hyper-focused on the high stakes.

“I don’t know if we’re really thinking about it. I think we’re just more concerned with we gotta play our best ball. There’s urgency there. There’s us just trying to kick a whole lot of tail and we gotta make up for our mistakes last week,” Heyward said.

TJ Watt was out at practice. We’re expecting the injury report any time now, telling us if he was limited again or a full participant for the first time since his lung issue three weeks ago.

Channel 11 is your home for the Steelers and Ravens game on Sunday night.

It begins with the Black and Gold Zone countdown to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group