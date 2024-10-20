Steelers Wide Receiver Trade Options are Dwindling

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hurting for another receiver. After missing out of the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes and Davante Adams traded to the New York Jets, the Steelers have little stability behind George Pickens.

It seems now a possible trade target has been all but eliminated. Deandre Hopkins, who has been linked to the Steelers, not only expressed his desire to stay with the Tennessee Titans, but now may be staying regardless. This week, the Titans placed Treylon Burks on IR, leaving Hopkins and Calvin Ridley as the only viable receiving options.

The Titans aren’t necessarily out of it either. They sit at 1-4, but are only a win streak away from getting right back in it. The AFC has been very underwhelming this year. With Will Levis feeling the heat from fans and the defenses, could Mason Rudolph replicate his 2023 run?

It remains to be seen what the Steelers will do.

Dianna Russini of the Athletic recently reported that the Steelers are one of the teams eyeing Jets receiver Mike Williams. This would make sense as Aaron Rodgers now has Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Allen Lazard to throw the ball to. All three of those receivers have history with Rodgers. Williams seems to be the odd man out in New York.

One name Russini recently named is a surprising one, but could be a big fit for the Steelers offense: Deebo Samuel. It’s hard to see the San Francisco 49ers part ways with Samuel. They worked through a lot of drama to retain both Samuel and Aiyuk. However, if he is available the Steelers almost would certainly have to do their due diligence.

The options are evaporating as the season heats up. With Russell Wilson set to make his first start as a Steeler, the hope is he will elevate the passing game. Regardless, the Steelers need to do what they can to bolster this room if they want to give themselves a chance to compete for and in postseason play.

