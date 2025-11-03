Steelers will try to carry momentum from win over Colts into prime-time game against Chargers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers had a big victory over the Colts on Sunday, forcing six turnovers in the process.

The Black and Gold now keep their lead in the AFC North.

Now, they turn their attention towards another tough AFC matchup when they travel to face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football on Channel 11.

They’ll be looking to build off that momentum as they gear up for the Chargers.

The defense, which had been heavily criticized recently, showed what they are capable of by forcing 5 turnovers. Special teams added another.

Indianapolis had turned the ball over just 4 times the entire season before yesterday afternoon.

In the locker room after the game, Channel 11’s Shelby Cassesse asked Cam Heyward about the potential of this defense if they keep playing like they did on Sunday.

Heyward said there’s a lot of potential, but potential is a dangerous word.

“You have to be consistent, and you’ve got to learn from your mistakes,” Heyward said.

