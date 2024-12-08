Steelers WR George Pickens is Inactive vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) is a surprise inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Pickens was expected to dress for Sunday’s game, despite being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Pickens suffered the injury late in the week and was limited in practice on Friday before being listed as questionable.

With Pickens out, Van Jefferson and Mike Williams will pick up additional reps and targets. Pickens has been a key component of the Steelers’ passing offense this year. His 55 catches and 850 yards are more than double the team’s second-most productive wide receiver (Calvin Austin III, 22 catches, 383 yards).

