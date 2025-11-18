Stepmother mourns man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s South Side as U.S. Marshals search for suspect

PITTSBURGH — Shortly after Steve Robertson was shot and killed last month in the South Side, his family held a funeral for him.

“Bottom line is we can’t see our son. We can’t see him ever again. The last time was in a casket,” Nicole Froehlich, Steve Robertson’s stepmother, told Channel 11.

Now, the family’s focus is on getting justice.

“He deserves to rest, and we deserve that closure as well,” Froehlich said.

Robertson was from Cleveland and moved to Pittsburgh to be near his young daughter.

Last month, he went to the South Side to watch the Steelers-Browns game. While he was out, he and another man got into an argument. Robertson went outside, where a camera caught the sound of a gunshot.

“The next fact I know is that my son was shot in the neck, and he was gone,” Froehlich said.

More than a month later, no one has been charged in his death.

But Channel 11 has confirmed there is a warrant out for a suspect, and the U.S. Marshals are searching for him.

“I go right to prayer for that. I can’t handle that. I pray for the U.S. Marshals that they can bring that man in safely,” Froehlich said.

