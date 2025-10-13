Man dies after being shot along East Carson Street in South Side, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 the shooting happened around 10:09 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Carson Street.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from a single gunshot wound. They gave him emergency medical attention.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital but died around 10:30 p.m.

East Carson Street was briefly closed between 12th and 13th streets for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

