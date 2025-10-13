Surveillance video captures moments before, after man was shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Steve Robertson, 23 of Squirrel Hill, was killed in a shooting in South Side on Sunday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Channel 11 obtained surveillance video showing the moments before and after that shooting. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. as Lauren Talotta walks through those intense moments caught on camera.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group