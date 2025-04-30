Steps to take if your property has storm damage

PITTSBURGH — Power crews, families and businesses will be busy for a while cleaning up from the aftermath of severe storms. Strong winds wreaked havoc and left a path of damage that will require costly repairs.

Channel 11 reached out to insurance agents for advice. Many said they were so busy they could not make time for an interview.

Several advised calling your insurance company or agent before you do anything.

James Bair, insurance agent with State Farm in Moon Township, said his phones have been busy all day.

“This is probably the worst in this specific area – I think this is the worst storm I’ve come across in the last at least ten years,” he said. “We were really busy this morning and then it got quiet. I’m worried that – I don’t know whether people are losing power to cell phones or what. I feel like we’re going to continue to get more and more.”

If your property is damaged, Bair says, reach out to your insurance company as soon as possible. Policies vary from company to company, but that is a good place to start.

Reach out to your insurance agent or company. Take good, clear photos and videos of damage. Assess the damage to your property, and determine if immediate repairs are needed. Be safe. Call professionals to make any needed repairs.

Bair also had damage to his property. Strong winds damaged shingles on his roof. He contacted a roofing company to patch the roof on Tuesday, but not before documenting the damage.

“I had a friend who had a drone, had them bring the drone up, take a photo of the roof to give clear images, because I knew that I was gonna cover that damage up. I had to because I don’t want water pouring in. We have storms coming this weekend.”

Bair says even if there isn’t obvious damage to your home, walk around your property and take a good look. He says pay attention to the roof and shingles, especially, and document any damage you find.

