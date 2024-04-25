Steubenville, Ohio transit authority adds Robinson Township route

The Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority, based in Steubenville, Ohio, recently added a Robinson Township route.

Transit Manager Heather Dock told Channel 11 News partner WTOV-9 they’ve been seeing a steady increase in ridership — about 3 to 5% each month. Robinson has increased 12% since last month, she said.

The route starts at around 3 a.m., taking people to Weirton, W.Va., then to Findlay Industrial Park and Robinson.

A driver told WTOV-9 that Amazon employees are using the new route to get to work.

