Stop the insanity: Penguins game 31 vs. Mammoth preview

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-8) set a low-water mark Saturday when they squandered a 5-1 third-period lead and lost in overtime to the rebuilding San Jose Sharks, 6-5. The loss mystified coach Dan Muse and players alike, and Muse stepped forward to point the first finger of blame at himself. The Penguins get another crack at victory this weekend when they host the Utah Mammoth at PPG Paints Arena.

Saturday was a jaw-dropping spectacle of lost leads befitting a spot in a Ripley’s museum. The Penguins led 5-1 with 13 minutes remaining. They led 5-2 with six minutes remaining, yet their extraordinary struggle against the extra attacker was their undoing, and San Jose scored a pair of goals with an empty net to tie the game.

Emergency call-up Sergei Murashov is expected to start Sunday if newly acquired Stuart Skinner is not yet available due to immigration visa issues.

Defenseman Brett Kulak is also awaiting his visa after being acquired with Skinner from Edmonton on Friday.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group