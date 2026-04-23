Strip District businesses, vendors ready for NFL Draft crowds

PITTSBURGH — Businesses and street vendors in the Strip District say they are ready for the large crowds expected throughout the weekend, preparing to showcase everything Pittsburgh has to offer.

“People don’t understand that Pittsburgh is like one of the top places you have to visit,” said Bridget Porco.

Kelly Sobczak, who started ‘Cute as a Dumpling’, sells pierogi-themed ornaments in the Strip District for years now, said her products reflect both her Polish heritage and hometown pride.

“I wanted to connect with my Polish roots, and I also love Pittsburgh, of course, being a native Pittsburgher, so I decided to put my two loves together, Pittsburgh and Poland and sell Pierogi ornaments,” said Sobczak.

Vendors also said what they hope visitors take home goes beyond souvenirs.

“Kindness,” said Sobczak. “That we’re friendly people in the city and that’s what I hear. A lot of people say.”

“I hope that people take away our culture, I really do. I hope they see the beauty of Pittsburgh, and I hope they see the spirit of Pittsburgh, because people come here and they’re like everyone here is nice, and it’s the truth, like you come to the city of Pittsburgh, people are kind, people are courteous. They’re willing to talk to you about anything and that’s the great thing about Pittsburgh,” said Porco.

Frank Volpicelli, a New York Jets fan visiting Pittsburgh from Brooklyn, said he has been welcomed by local fans.

“Pittsburgh fans are cool, no problems, everyone’s friendly,” Volpicelli said.

Businesses said they’re anticipating being busy beyond the designated NFL Draft days and into the weekend.

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