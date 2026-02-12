Strip District distillery Kingfly Spirits announces closure

PITTSBURGH — A distillery in Pittsburgh’s Strip District closed its doors for good.

Kingfly Spirits on Smallman Street posted on social media Wednesday that it is “moving on to the next chapter of life” after seven years in business.

The announcement came just eight days after the store said it would be undergoing renovations.

“While we started as a craft distillery in 2019, this business quickly became about so much more than what’s in the glass,” the distillery said on Instagram. “We evolved into a celebrated events space after the pandemic, when friends and family were eager to once again safely gather.”

Kingfly said that it is no longer conducting bottle sales, drink sales or granting public access to the building. All future event refunds have reportedly been returned.

