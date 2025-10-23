Strip District Terminal holding Fall Festival Market this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Strip District Terminal in Pittsburgh will close its 2025 market season with a special Fall Festival Market on Saturday.

The event will feature local artisans, seasonal activities, live music and more.

The Fall Festival Market will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a curated collection of over 40 local makers and creators with fall-themed products.

The market season, which began in May, has provided opportunities for more than 80 local vendors to showcase their products and grow their businesses.

In addition to the artisan market, the Fall Fest will include live entertainment from DJ Wyatt Wilson and stilt walking juggler O’Ryan the O’Mazing.

Attendees can also participate in hands-on seasonal activities, such as pumpkin painting with City Grows.

A highlight of the event is an online pet costume contest, with the winning pet receiving a fun prize.

Following the Fall Fest, The Terminal and Novo Asian Food Hall will host the Witchburgh Magical Market, presented by the Pittsburgh Witch Company. This two-day event will take place on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring Pittsburgh’s spooky, creepy and odd makers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group