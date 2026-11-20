PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ woes continued Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. Things started out well enough, and the Penguins even took a 1-0 lead, but the St. Louis Blues scored the next four goals on the way to a 5-2 win.

According to ESPN Research, 77% of teams in a playoff spot on American Thanksgiving since the NHL adopted its wild-card format in 2013-14 have gone on to make the postseason. With the holiday a week away, the Penguins (7-12-2) and Blues (11-9-2) came into Thursday’s game in similar situations. Both teams entered the night outside the playoff picture with nearly identical recent form: the Penguins were 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games, while the Blues were 5-4-1. But only one of them looked like it had postseason aspirations.

The Penguins’ new-look lines came out flying in the first period, playing with a speed that tilted the ice in their favor. They outshot the Blues 8-4, and Rickard Rakell accounted for five of those shots, including the one that put Pittsburgh up 1-0.

As good as the Penguins were in the first, they were just as bad in the second. They gave up three goals and were outshot by an astounding 22-10 margin in the frame.

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