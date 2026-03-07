Strong thunderstorms move in Saturday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s unseasonably warm this morning with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s! Temperatures will jump well into the 70s this afternoon thanks to sunshine and a southwesterly breeze, likely tying or potentially breaking the record high of 76 set back in 1983.

Thunderstorms are expected to move in after 3 p.m., first for areas north and west, closer to New Castle and Slippery Rock, and then gradually spreading southeastward toward Pittsburgh.

While the primary risk from storms today will be damaging straight-line winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible, especially if storms stay “cellular” in nature for longer.

Severe Weather Risks 3/7/26

Storms should clear our eastern counties by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., with just off-and-on showers expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. Clouds and a few showers are expected early Sunday morning, but drier air is expected to move in by the afternoon, accompanied by more sunshine and mild weather.

Temperatures surge closer to 70 on Monday and Tuesday, with dry conditions. The next front approaches on Wednesday, bringing more rain and plummeting temperatures by Thursday.

