Structure reduced to rubble after fire in Fayette County

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A building was reduced to rubble after flames tore through it in Fayette County.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Kreinbrook Hill Road in Bullskin Township at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say units from Westmoreland County had to be called in to help.

The building collapsed at some point during the response.

Smoke was still pouring into the sky when Channel 11 arrived on scene.

Dispatchers say there were no injuries as far as they were aware.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group