Student fees going up at Pitt’s Greensburg, Johnstown campuses

PITTSBURGH — Fees for students at Pitt’s Greensburg and Johnstown campuses are going up.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the student activity fee for full-time students at Pitt-Johnstown is increasing from $180 per year to $400.

That fee for part-time students is also rising, from no charge to $100.

At Pitt-Greensburg, the athletic and recreation fee is increasing, going from $210 to $250.

Pitt is expected to set its tuition rate for all of its campuses next month.

