Local

Student fees going up at Pitt’s Greensburg, Johnstown campuses

By WPXI.com News Staff

Student fees going up at Pitt’s Greensburg, Johnstown campuses

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Fees for students at Pitt’s Greensburg and Johnstown campuses are going up.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the student activity fee for full-time students at Pitt-Johnstown is increasing from $180 per year to $400.

That fee for part-time students is also rising, from no charge to $100.

At Pitt-Greensburg, the athletic and recreation fee is increasing, going from $210 to $250.

Pitt is expected to set its tuition rate for all of its campuses next month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • What’s that smell? Smoke from Canadian wildfires emitting particular scent
  • Code Red: Wildfire smoke creates air quality concerns for Western Pennsylvania
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Expected record-breaking holiday travel rush begins
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read