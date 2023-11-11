Local

Students give free haircuts to veterans in Fayette County

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Students in Fayette County gave back to their local veterans by giving them free haircuts on Saturday.

FAYETTE COUNTY — Students in Fayette County gave back to their local veterans by giving them free haircuts on Saturday.

Fayette County Career and Technical Institute (CTI) cosmetology instructor Cheryl Olson organized the event with barber instructor Lumont Shannon Jr. and Education Coordinator Maria Lovat.

Nearly 50 veterans, and a few first responders, got haircuts from CTI students. The students also gave facials and manicures.

“We want to inspire the students to make a difference in the community through these projects. We worked together as a school, as a family,” Olson said. “I would like to see it grow every year and continue as part of a school project that goes on and on – not just for Veterans Day.”

Olson hopes the event will help inspire others to do similar work.

