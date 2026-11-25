BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pittsburgh police officers worked an extra shift Tuesday night to pack 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for people in need.

Officers and community partners came together at Braddock Public House for the annual “Stuffed with Love” event to ensure local families have a holiday dinner.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando spoke about his department’s broader mission.

“Everyone knows our job as police is to protect and serve. Sometimes that means arresting a criminal. Other times that means helping a young person in need. And other times, like tonight, it means providing a meal for someone that might not have one,” Lando said.

All of the meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day.

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