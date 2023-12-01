Styx & Foreigner bringing their ‘Renegades and Juke Box Heroes’ tour to Pittsburgh area

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — The jig is up, the news is out...Styx is teaming up with Foreigner for a new tour, and they’ll be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area.

Renegades and Juke Box Heroes tour will be coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on July 31, 2024.

They’ll be joined by special guest John Waite.

Presale starts Wednesday, Dec. 6 and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 8.

Click here for more information.

