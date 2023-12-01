Local

Styx & Foreigner bringing their ‘Renegades and Juke Box Heroes’ tour to Pittsburgh area

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Styx In Concert - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 17: Lawrence Gowan, Ricky Phillips, Todd Sucherman, James Young and Tommy Shaw of the band Styx perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — The jig is up, the news is out...Styx is teaming up with Foreigner for a new tour, and they’ll be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area.

Renegades and Juke Box Heroes tour will be coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on July 31, 2024.

They’ll be joined by special guest John Waite.

Presale starts Wednesday, Dec. 6 and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 8.

