Sunday serves as break from rain before storm chances return Monday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — We’ll get a well-deserved break from rain and storms to close out the weekend.

Sunday looks fantastic with tons of sunshine after areas of morning fog burn off.  It will still be warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Rain chances return Monday as a stronger system moves in from the west. That will mean more off-and-on showers and storms with the potential of strong storms again by late day. The best chance of stronger storms will be south of Pittsburgh.

