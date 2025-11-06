Sunny skies roll out on Thursday, weather turns wet, chilly on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures return Thursday as we get a brief break before the next system brings more rain and wind Friday.

Showers return after lunch on Friday, and a steady rain is possible at times through the evening. Winds will also pick up again, gusting 25-30 mph.

A few leftover showers will be possible early Saturday; otherwise, most of the day will be dry, making it the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans.

Another system brings more wet weather on Sunday, along with gusty winds and colder temperatures, setting up a chilly start to the new work week.

By Monday morning, lake effect snow showers and wind chills in the 20s will settle in, so make sure the kids have extra layers, hats and gloves.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group