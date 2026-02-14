Sunny & warm Valentine’s Day ahead

PITTSBURGH — A beautiful Valentine’s Day on tap! We’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs approaching 50 degrees this afternoon. You’ll need a light jacket this evening as temperatures slowly fall through the 40s.

Sunday’s system has trended further north with light rain expected to reach as far north as Route 422 during the afternoon. While only light rainfall amounts are still expected (less than a quarter inch in the city), it will be damp at times with wet snow possible over the higher elevations of Garrett and Preston counties.

Behind that system, fog and low clouds will hold tough on Monday with highs back in the 40s. Warmer air surges back in by mid next week with 50s expected from Tuesday through at least Thursday. There will be periodic showers around, but no washouts or heavy rain is expected.

Cooler, more seasonable air will return next weekend, but nothing like the beginning of the month.

