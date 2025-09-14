Sunshine, warm temperatures expected through Sunday

Sunshine and warm temperatures will close the weekend, so grab the sunglasses, hats and sunscreen and enjoy. Highs will quickly climb back into the mid-80s by Sunday afternoon, and the dry weather pattern stays locked in.

A blocking pattern in the atmosphere has kept rain chances at a minimum, and right now, the next best chance for rain may hold off until late next week. While this weather has been great for outdoor plans and projects, it has made it tough on those hoping to do some fall planting.

Severe Weather Team 11 will be closely watching a storm system developing off the East Coast through the week and bring you details on whether it could increase our chance for rain.

