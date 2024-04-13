Sunshine will break through during breezy, cool Saturday

PITTSBURGH — We’re going to get a chance to dry out most of the weekend, but flood waters will still be an issue in many areas as waters will continue to recede.

Saturday will start with clouds, but the sun will break out during the afternoon. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph for much of the day.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. A line of strong showers and thunderstorms will drop southeast through the area late Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and spotty power outages will be possible as this line races through the area.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News.

