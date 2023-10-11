Sunshine will warm Wednesday up

PITTSBURGH — Grab your jacket and sunglasses again today, sunshine will warm us up to the mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds build tonight for Thursday there is a slight chance of a passing shower, highs will sit in the mid 60s.

Friday will be much warmer with dry conditions; temperatures will climb to the upper 60s around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase Friday evening, but we will stay dry for football Friday night.

Wet weather rolls in for the weekend, moderate rain is expected Saturday. Make sure to be prepared if you have outdoor plans this weekend. Lingering showers are expected at times on Sunday with cooler marks in the low to mid 50s.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the rain over the weekend.

