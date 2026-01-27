Super Bowl LX Will feature 4 former Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Four former Pittsburgh Steelers will be represented in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was a 1997 third-round pick by the Steelers. Linebacker Robert Spillane and backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs also spent time with the Black and Gold.

Wide receiver Cody White is the only former Steeler on the Seattle Seahawks, and he won’t be active for the game. White was placed injured reserve on Dec. 30, following a groin injury sustained in Seattle’s Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers. Because he missed only three games, he won’t be eligible to return for the Super Bowl.

White made the Seahawks’ 53-man roster out of training camp for the first time in his NFL career. In 10 games this season, White caught three passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. White is the son of Sheldon White, the Steelers’ current director of pro scouting.

