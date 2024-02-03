Super Plunge returns to Station Square, $85,000 raised for Special Olympics

PITTSBURGH — It was a chilly night for a plunge on Friday, but that’s what people did for a good cause at Station Square.

The “Super Plunge” returned to raise money for Special Olympics.

Participants had to raise a minimum of $2,500 to participate. In total, $85,000 was raised.

“It is a little crazy but they do it to support the mission of Special Olympics, support the overall movement of the Polar Plunge here in Pittsburgh,” Andrew Fee, Executive Director of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Region, said.

The general Polar Plunge will take place outside of Acrisure Stadium on Feb. 23 and 24.

11 Cares and our partners are proud sponsors of the event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group