Superhero window washers spread smiles at UPMC Children’s Hospital while doing some spring cleaning

PITTSBURGH — Patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital got a special visit from some superheroes on Friday.

We spotted Superman, Batman, Captain America and Spiderman taking a break from fighting crime to help out Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc.

The superheroes rappelled from the roof to do some spring cleaning while kids and their families gathered at the windows to watch.

“I love it when the kids run to the window and want to give us a high five or thumbs up. You know that makes you feel good inside,” Superman told Channel 11. “The staff here are the real superheroes, and we’re just here to do our job.”

This was the 13th year the superhero dropped by to help clean the hospital’s exterior and spread smiles for the families inside. and spread smiles for the families inside.

