PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh celebrated Halloween with its patients and staff.

PHOTOS: Superhero window washers visit UPMC Children’s Hospital patients on Halloween

There was Trick-or-Treating in the atrium with staff members in costume handing out treats.

Before that, superheroes rappelled down the side of the hospital to clean the windows as young patients looked on.

“When she saw all these heroes, people she’s seen on TV before, in front of her, outside the window, she was quite amazed,” said Todd Osleger of Bethel Park.

Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. says they do this twice a year and this time it just happened to fall on Halloween.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group