Surveillance video helps police identify man accused of beating another man, throwing him in river

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say surveillance footage helped investigators identify one of the men suspected in connection with the death of Stephen Williams.

Williams was reported missing on Sept. 5. Days later, his body was found just behind Rivers Casino, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Jose Soto and an unidentified man beat Williams before pushing him into the river along the riverwalk outside the Convention Center. Police say Soto stole William’s backpack before running off.

According to the criminal complaint, police say surveillance footage shows Soto running up the steps connecting to the 9th Street Bridge.

Channel 11 spoke with those who walk along the riverwalk outside the Convention Center; they say the incident is unsettling.

“I hear about stuff like this happening all the time, which is super scary,” said one commuter along the river walk. “I try and walk with someone or call my family or friends, and I normally carry some sort of alarm or device on me just in case. You never know.”

Police say once Soto was connected to the case, police discovered he was already being held in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges of providing false identification to law enforcement and prohibited acts.

It is not clear if Williams knew Soto or the other man who was with him. Police say Soto refused to identify his accomplice.

Soto is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy - criminal homicide and robbery. He’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

