Missing Pittsburgh man died from drowning; medical examiner rules his death a homicide

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has released the cause and manner of death for a missing Pittsburgh man whose body was found in a river.

On Friday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said 41-year-old Stephen Williams’ cause of death was drowning. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Williams was reported missing on Sept. 5 when he was last seen in Downtown Pittsburgh.

His body was found in the Ohio River near the 700 block of Casino Drive on Sept. 9.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group