Suspect in custody after person arrives at hospital with stab wounds in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A suspect is in custody after a person arrived at a Pittsburgh hospital with stab wounds.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the 600 block of E. North Avenue in North Side at 6:30 p.m. after several reports were made about a male who had been stabbed there. Police did not find a victim at the scene.

A short time later, the suspected victim arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds. Police said they got there on foot. The victim’s age has not been released at this time.

Detectives were able to get a description of a suspect from people at the initial crime scene. Police said a male who matched the description was found at Concord Street and Madison Avenue nearby.

That suspect was taken into custody and later charged with aggravated assault. They are now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Channel 11 is working to learn that suspect’s identity and will share more details as they are made available.

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