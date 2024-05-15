Suspect taken into custody in Washington after person shot

Police are investigating a shooting after a male walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

A 911 supervisor told Channel 11 the male walked into Washington Hospital around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital.

A suspect was later taken into custody on Maple Avenue in Washington.

No other information was immediately available.

