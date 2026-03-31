Suspect trying to steal truck crashes into Shaler house after being spotted by owner, police say

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A suspect trying to steal a pickup truck in Shaler Township crashed into a home after being spotted by the owner, police tell Channel 11.

The incident happened on the 10 block of Summit Street around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank said the owner of the pickup truck confronted the suspect as he was trying to steal the vehicle. The suspect then attempted to flee and crashed into a neighbor’s porch.

Frank said the suspect then fled on foot toward Friday Road before officers arrived.

Police said they also had one other attempted theft from a vehicle along Summit.

Shaler Police reminds residents to always lock their vehicles and remove any valuables from inside.

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