Suspected cocaine found in trick-or-treat bag in Allegheny County community

INGRAM BOROUGH, Pa. — An area police department is asking parents to check the candy their kids got during trick-or-treat events, after suspected cocaine was found in a bag.

The Ingram Borough Police Department on Facebook said they received a report of an unknown substance, a powder in a small knotted bag, being found on Saturday in a bag after trick-or-treat.

The department says preliminary tests of the substance were positive for cocaine.

Currently, the department is not sure of the exact location where the suspected cocaine may have been put in the trick-or-treat bag.

Police want parents to check all the treats their kids got on Saturday, to ensure they’re safe. Any suspicious items found should be reported to the department by calling 412-921-6969.

