WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — It appears conditions have not improved for people living at Mon View Heights in West Mifflin.

In 2024, District Attorney Stephen Zappala’s office charged the owners and declared the property a public nuisance.

It’s been over a year since then and nothing has changed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> DA Zappala stepping in to help with deplorable conditions at Mon View Heights Apartments

On Wednesday, Zappala said that the neglect will come to an end.

Mon View Heights houses 180 families.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mon View Heights residents, advocates plan protest to fight against deplorable living conditions

New pictures of some of the Mon View Heights apartments taken last week show boarded-up windows and doors, trash and even wires on the ground.

DA’s office renews crackdown on Mon View Heights as conditions remain the same for tenants It appears conditions have not improved for people living at Mon View Heights in West Mifflin. (WPXI/WPXI)

The owners of the property are facing charges at the federal and local levels.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mon View Heights’ owners facing more charges, DA says they are linked to other ‘nuisance properties’

Zappala says everyone is frustrated that there have been no improvements.

“When you come in and say things are going to change and they don’t change, there’s a lack of trust, and these people have been through a lot,” Zapppala said. “We will not let them go through another winter like this.”

West Mifflin Mayor Chris Kelly is also stepping in.

“There are times that a child shares his breakfast cereal with raccoons and skunks. A lady washing dishes with an umbrella over her head, and today it ends. These are conditions that none of us would expect our family to live in and today it ends,” Kelly said.

The next steps include relocating tenants.

Officials say the property needs so much work that it can’t be fixed fast enough to become safe.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group