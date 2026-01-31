SUV crashes into guardrail, slows southbound I-79 traffic in Collier Township

Traffic is restricted on part of I-79 due to a car crashed over a guardrail.

Allegheny County 911 tells Channel 11 that the crash on I-79 Southbound near Exit 55 was reported at 10:07 a.m.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows an SUV on its roof, partially on top of the guardrail.

PennDOT’s 511 map shows there’s a lane restriction in place that’s slowing traffic.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the vehicle. At last check, no one had been taken to area hospitals from the scene.

