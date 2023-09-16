SUV, pickup truck crash outside Trader Jack’s Flea Market in Collier Township, man hospitalized

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in a hospital after an SUV and pickup truck crashed in Collier Township.

Allegheny County Police said the crash happened at 11:37 a.m. outside the Trader Jack’s Flea Market on Steen Road on Saturday.

A Mercedes SUV crashed into a Chevy pickup truck.

The man who was driving the truck had to be taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. Other people in both vehicles were treated for injuries at the scene but were released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TPS.

