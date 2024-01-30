Local

At least 1 killed in motorcycle crash in North Fayette Township

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in North Fayette Township.

The call for the crash at the intersection of Bateman Road and Stonebridge Drive came in just before 5 p.m.

It’s unknown right now if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Channel 11′s Rich Pierce is on his way to the scene working to learn more. Watch Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m. for live updates.

