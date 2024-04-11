SWAT responding to incident involving barricaded man in Crawford Roberts

PITTSBURGH — SWAT is at the scene of an incident in Pittsburgh’s Crawford Roberts neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Protectory Place and Wylie Avenue just before 7 p.m. following multiple calls for a man with a gun and shots fired, Pittsburgh police said.

Channel 11 is at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 at 11 and WPXI.com.

Police said the man ran into a home and barricaded himself inside.

Residents from neighboring apartments have been safely evacuated.

Negotiators are working to make contact with the man, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

